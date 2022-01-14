Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

