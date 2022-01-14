Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $293,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

