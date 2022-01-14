Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.18) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.84) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.32) to GBX 2,089 ($28.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,301.27 ($31.24).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,810.40 ($24.57) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.60 ($24.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,658.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,562.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.18 billion and a PE ratio of 41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

