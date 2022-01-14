Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $490.85

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.85 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 526.68 ($7.15). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 526.20 ($7.14), with a volume of 2,275,612 shares.

RMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.36) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.47) to GBX 640 ($8.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.48) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.60) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.48) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.45 ($9.67).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.