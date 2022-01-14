Royale Finance Trading Down 2.7% This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $73,990.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.54 or 0.07608880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,932.44 or 0.99844983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,339,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

