Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of ArcBest worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

