Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Kemper worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Kemper by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 164,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.