Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $116.91 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

