Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

SACH opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 93,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.