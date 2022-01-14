Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.60. 348,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,400. Saia has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.