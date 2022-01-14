Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

