salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

