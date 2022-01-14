Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $574.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.29.

Shares of ANTM opened at $446.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Anthem by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

