Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
SIS opened at C$18.87 on Friday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$15.22 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.08.
Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.