Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

SIS opened at C$18.87 on Friday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$15.22 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.08.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.61.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.