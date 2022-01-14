Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.51.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.