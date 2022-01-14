Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 4,042 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

