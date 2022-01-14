Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $445,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 41.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 46.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

