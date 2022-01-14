Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

