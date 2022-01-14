Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.