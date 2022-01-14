Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.