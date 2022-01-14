Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

