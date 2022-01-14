Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 2,775 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,969.25 ($4,030.47).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £2,986.20 ($4,053.48).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,752 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £2,972.16 ($4,034.42).

Shares of LON:SBO opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.46) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.02.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

