Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,707,000 after acquiring an additional 781,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter.

SCHI stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20.

