Scotiabank Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$38.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 164,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

