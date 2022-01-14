Scotiabank Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

