Scotiabank Trims SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price to C$31.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SSR Mining by 11.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

