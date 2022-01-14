Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DOCU opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

