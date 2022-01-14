Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DOCU opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
