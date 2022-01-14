Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Up 1,675.0% in December

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.34. 5,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

