Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,295,000 after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $136.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,179 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

