Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 670.2% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
SNFCA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 11.49%.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
