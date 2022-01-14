Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 670.2% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

SNFCA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter worth $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 70,284 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.