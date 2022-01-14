SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,273.87

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,273.87 ($17.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,326 ($18.00). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,323.50 ($17.97), with a volume of 1,262,320 shares traded.

SGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.95) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.97) to GBX 1,310 ($17.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.80) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,299.70 ($17.64).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,379.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.08. The company has a market capitalization of £15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

