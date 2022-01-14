Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the second quarter worth $28,559,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $5,283,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $247,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

