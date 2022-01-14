SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.82. 39,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,589,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Specifically, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,231 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

