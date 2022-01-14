Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SQZZF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
About Serica Energy
