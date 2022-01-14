Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SQZZF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

