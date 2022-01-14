SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,132 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBT opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.25. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,362. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

