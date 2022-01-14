SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 500.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 110,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

