SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 165,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $839.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

