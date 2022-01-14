SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 150.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.