SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 45.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Camping World by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Truist dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

