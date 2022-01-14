SG Americas Securities LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atrion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atrion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atrion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atrion by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 2.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 32,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $670.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.07. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $579.96 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $717.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.95.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

