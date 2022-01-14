SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,476 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 500.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $110,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 110,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

