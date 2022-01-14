SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $1,317,646. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

