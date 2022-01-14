SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after buying an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,560,000 after buying an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675,695 shares of company stock worth $111,429,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

