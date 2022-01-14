Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02, a PEG ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

