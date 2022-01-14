Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

