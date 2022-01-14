Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
