Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

