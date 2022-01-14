Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

