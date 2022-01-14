Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

