Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $6,954,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $4,067,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.86 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

