ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $183.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.87. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -166.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,367,951. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

